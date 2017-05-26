Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SOCIETY

Ramadan tolerance urged

The Taipei City Government urged employers to show more tolerance and respect for Muslim workers during Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of dawn-to-dusk fasting that begins today. Taipei is home to more than 40,000 migrant workers, of which 74 percent are Indonesian nationals, who are mostly Muslims, Taipei Department of Labor Commissioner Lai Hsiang-lin (賴香伶) said. During the period, Muslims are required to abstain from food and drink during daytime, but still need to work, which could be difficult, Lai said. She urged employers to respect the various religious beliefs of foreign workers to develop harmonious labor relations. To mark the end of Ramadan, the city is to hold a Eid al-Fitr celebration at the Taipei Travel Plaza near Taipei Railway Station on June 25, the Taipei Foreign and Disabled Labor Office said.

CUSTOMS

Undeclared cash seized

A Japanese man carrying more than US$88,000 worth of undeclared US dollar, Japanese yen and Singapore dollar bills had 88 percent of the cash he was carrying confiscated by customs officers at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) on Saturday last week. The man, who was about to board a flight to Japan, was found to be carrying US$16,400, ￥4.3 million (US$38,460) and S$46,890 (US$33,865) in a suitcase, according to a news release from the Ministry of Finance’s Customs Administration on Monday. The officers allowed the man to leave with US$10,000, but confiscated the rest. Customs officers said passengers carrying cash or traveler’s checks in excess of US$10,000 are required to make a declaration when they pass through border control posts at airports or ports.

TAXES

Duty-free rules to change

The Ministry of Finance plans to lower the duty-free threshold for goods imported via mail to NT$2,000 from the current NT$3,000, probably starting in September. The measure is aimed at providing a fair playing field for domestic online shopping companies to compete with their overseas rivals, as well as to broaden the tax base, the ministry said. An implementation date has not yet been settled, as regulations on the clearance of imported and exported postal parcels need to be revised, it added. Meanwhile, people who frequently import goods via mail are to have to pay customs duties starting on July 1. Frequent mail is defined as mail sent more than six times to the same person or the same address in half a year. A duty is to be levied on goods mailed from the seventh time onward, with the calendar year divided into two periods: from Jan. 1 to June 30, and from July 1 to Dec. 31.

TOURISM

Taipei 101 tops attractions

The Taipei 101 skyscraper was named as the top landmark in the nation for the third consecutive year on a list published by US travel planning and booking site TripAdvisor. The “Top 10 Landmarks — Taiwan” list was released on Tuesday as part of the company’s annual Travelers’ Choice Awards, which ranks the world’s best destinations, attractions, hotels, restaurants and airlines based on the quality and quantity of user reviews gathered over a 12-month period. Taipei 101 topped the list, followed by Longshan Temple and the National Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei; Fo Guang Shan Buddha Museum and Main Public Library in Kaohsiung; The Dome of Light stained glass ceiling at the Kaohsiung MRT System’s Formosa Boulevard Station; Baoan Temple in Taipei; Anping Tree House in Tainan; the Martyrs’ Shrine in Taipei; and Fo Guang Shan Monastery in Kaohsiung.