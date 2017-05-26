Pork dish focus of Taipei Government promotional push

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan is to promote another of its popular local street foods, braised pork rice, following success marketing beef noodles.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Department of Commerce said it would sponsor the Taiwan Braised Pork Rice Festival, inviting between 50 and 100 shops famous for the dish to take part.

The officials said that to project the image of Taiwan as a “country of delicacies,” it has targeted the street food for promotion, based on being included as one of the nation’s best foods by international media outlets such as CNN and its popularity among tourists.

According to tradition, in the past people were poor and could only afford to buy meat when there were ceremonies for gods or ancestors.

At other times, they would ask pork vendors to give them chopped offcuts or pig skin and would then braise it.

The department said that shops can register for the festival through June 16.

An assessment of applicants would be completed by the end of next month, the department said.

In August, the dishes of the top contenders are to be sampled and the shops are to be promoted via the Hong Kong food guide platform OpenRice in Southeast Asia, as well as in Japan, it said.