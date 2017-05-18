NPP criticizes slow pace of government’s key reforms

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

The New Power Party (NPP) criticized slow government progress on key reforms yesterday, just ahead of the anniversary of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) inauguration.

“We’re worried that many reforms will only be half done,” NPP caucus whip Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明) said, citing slow progress on articles for furthering transitional justice, along with an amendment to the Referendum Act (公民投票法).

He added that while cross-strait relations are an important domestic consideration, they should not serve as an excuse to drag out political “normalization,” such as removing the last vestiges of the provincial government.

“When we proposed an agenda for constitutional reform last year, the ruling party said it would set its own pace and schedule for pushing reform, but the Democratic Progressive Party [DPP] is about to enter its second year in power. Constitutional reform is not something that can be achieved in one big leap — if we still cannot see a schedule, I have trouble imagining how any constitutional reforms can be accomplished by the end of the DPP’s term,” NPP Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) said.

Constitutional amendments are necessary to fundamentally address issues such as lowering the voting age and clarifying the nation’s relationship with Aborigines, he said.

NPP Legislator Hung Tzu-yung (洪慈庸) criticized the slow progress in realizing housing policy goals, as well as the failure to ameliorate the long working hours and low wages faced by the nation’s young people.

“Currently, the issue of providing public childcare is still just empty talk,” Hung said.

NPP Legislator Kawlo Iyun Pacidal, an Amis, criticized the passage of a bill aimed at reviving Aboriginal languages for failing to specify the sources of funding.

Michael Lin (林世煜), president of the NPP’s think tank, criticized the DPP for treating voters as “teammates” before the election and “pig-heads” afterward.

Citing the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program bill passing a review by the legislature’s Economics Committee, he said the DPP had become more arrogant, willing to discuss its policies prior to elections, but “treating people as its enemies” afterward.