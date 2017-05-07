Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TOURISM

Nation ranked on halal index

Taiwan is the seventh-best destination for Muslim travelers outside the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states, according to an annual report released this week by Mastercard and CrescentRating. With a score of 52.4, Taiwan was behind Singapore (67.3), Thailand (61.8), the UK (60), South Africa (53.6), Hong Kong (53.2) and Japan (52.8), the Global Muslim Travel Index 2017 showed. It was ahead of France (52.1), Spain (48.8) and the US (48.6). The index covers 130 destinations worldwide, measuring them by 11 criteria, including whether they are family-friendly, safe in general and particularly for Muslim travelers, have a large number of Muslim visitor arrivals, offer enough dining options, provide adequate halal assurances and access to prayer spaces.

SOCIETY

Dog owner charged

The owner of a dog that allegedly caused a traffic accident on Friday that resulted in the death of a scooter rider could be charged with negligent manslaughter, a prosecutor said. The rider, surnamed Chuang (莊), was riding his scooter in Changhua County’s Hemei Township (和美) when he hit a dog that was allegedly roaming loose on the streets, the police said. Both the dog and the rider died in the collision and police handed the dog owner, surnamed Yang (楊), over to prosecutors. According to the Animal Protection Act (動物保護法), pet owners are responsible for protecting and restraining their pets and bear a legal responsibility if they run into roads and disrupt traffic, Changhua District Prosecutors’ Office deputy chief prosecutor Lin Han-chiang (林漢強) said.

SOCIETY

Sand sculptors accused

Two foreign sand sculptors visiting Taiwan for an annual exhibition in New Taipei City have been banned from leaving the nation after allegedly sexually assaulting a Taiwanese woman, prosecutors said yesterday. Prosecutors questioned the two men after viewing closed-circuit TV camera footage from the venues where the incident allegedly took place, the Keelung District Prosecutors’ Office said. The woman told police she met the two at a reception held by the organizers of the Fulong International Sand Sculpture Art Festival in a hotel in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮) on Thursday. The woman said that she drank a lot of alcohol at the event and that after she became very intoxicated, the men took her to a nearby hotel and sexually assaulted her. She reported the alleged incident after she woke up naked and in pain, she told investigators.

EDUCATION

‘Makerthon’ event begins

A regional round of the first “Intelligent Living Makerthon” for vocational college students began yesterday, with National Taipei University of Technology hosting 43 teams comprising 122 contestants. The Ministry of Education is running the nationwide competition as part of its promotion of a “Maker Movement.” The ministry said there would be eight categories at the games, including food, clothing, living, transportation, education and entertainment. Participants at the northern venue were asked to solve problems about dormitory life. The contestants took part in a discussion and are scheduled to give their presentations today. Twenty-five teams will progress to the final on Aug. 14 and 15. The winners will receive a prize of NT$200,000.