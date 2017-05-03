Taipei prepares for dengue cases ahead of Universiade

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

In preparation for this year’s Summer Universiade, 26 dengue fever rapid detection stations are to be opened at community clinics in Taipei, the Taipei City Department of Health said on Monday.

The Universiade is expected to attract contestants from about 150 nations and more than 160,000 visitors to Taipei in August which is often the peak period for dengue fever in Taiwan, the Taipei City Government said.

As of yesterday, a total of 73 dengue cases were reported and confirmed across the nation with 15 cases in Taipei reported this year. All cases were imported from other countries, the department said, adding that most people were infected in Malaysia or Indonesia.

There are 23 rapid test stations in the city, including six medical centers, five Taipei City Hospital branches and 12 district healthcare centers, the department said, adding that it has expanded the service to include 26 community clinics.

The health department is also preparing disease prevention measures near competition and practice venues, as well as increasing inspections in high-risk areas, it said.

It has also published material about dengue prevention measures and cleaning methods to eliminate mosquito breeding sources, which should be followed by the public between May 8 and Dec. 31.

Disease Control and Prevention director Chen Shao-ching (陳少卿) said people should remove standing water where mosquitoes might lay eggs, clean their living environment and conform to inspection guidelines if dengue cases have been reported in the area.

People who do not cooperate with police and environmental protection or health department officials enforcing dengue prevention measures face fines of between NT$3,000 and NT$15,000, in accorance with the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法).