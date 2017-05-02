‘Space Out’ to be held in Taiwan

By William Hetherington / Staff writer, with CNA

This year’s “Space Out Competition” in Seoul’s Hangang Park has motivated Taiwanese enthusiasts to announce plans to hold a similar competition in Taiwan in October.

Sunday’s 90-minute competition encouraged busy urbanites to relax and let go of their thoughts. It was conceived in 2014 by South Korean artist Woops Yang.

The competition’s youngest participant this year was eight years old and the oldest was 58. First place was won by a group of three pajama-clad participants.

Yang said her inspiration was a desire to see people take time out of their busy schedules to empty their minds and relieve stress.

During the competition, Yang observes participants and takes their pulse every 15 minutes. Participants are not allowed to fall asleep, laugh or break out of a meditative state, with a first-time breach resulting in a yellow card and a second breach in elimination.

One participant said that they “never expected a space-out competition to be so difficult,” citing the distraction caused by crowds gathering to watch.

A father and daughter were eliminated early on after they fell asleep.

Participants are able to make requests by holding up colored signs: blue means “I need water,” red means “I need a massage,” yellow means “I need to be fanned” and black for all other requests — normally a bathroom break.

The competition is also to be held in the Netherlands in August.