Drivers now have to pass road test to acquire license

Staff writer, with CNA

From today, to gain a driver’s license, applicants must pass a road test in addition to a written test and an off-road test.

Previously, applicants for licenses to drive light vehicles were only required to pass a written test and a simulated road test at an off-road course.

The new rules stipulate that successful applicants must gain a minimum of 85 points in a written exam and 70 points in the road and off-road tests.

The new rules also emphasize safe driving habits and require test-takers to check their surroundings, tires and underneath their vehicles before they commence their journeys.

They must also look to see if there are any people or vehicles behind them before they start the test, the new regulations stipulate.

Failure to follow any of the stipulated conditions results in a 32-point penalty, which means that the applicant automatically fails.

Under the new rules, applicants who fail to fasten their seat belts, use their indicators before changing lanes or making a turn, or open their car doors properly on entry and exit, also incur a 32-point penalty.

The road test has been in place since March last year on a trial basis, but is now to become mandatory.

The Directorate-General of Highways on Saturday said that driving on road markings, which also results 32-point deduction, was the most common mistake drivers made in the road test during the trial period.

The second-most common mistake was failing to properly open car doors and the third was failing to signal when turning, it said.