TRA opens Tianjhong Station in Changhua County

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR) passengers have gained quicker access to the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) Jiji branch line (集集線) after the TRA yesterday officially opened Tianjhong Station (田中) in Changhua County to make tranfers between TRA and THSR trains more convenient.

The terminal station for the Jiji line used to be Ershuei Station (二水) in Changhua County, but now the line has been extended to Tianjhong.

The decision to extend the terminal was made by Minister of Transportation and Communications Hochen Tan (賀陳旦), who has advocated for a seamless transit between the two railway systems.

To access the Jiji branch line, THSR passengers can disembark at Changhua Station and board an express shuttle bus to Tianjhong Station.

The Jiji branch line, which opened in 1922, was originally 29.7km long and was built to aid in the construction of the Sun Moon Lake hydroelectric power plant.

It is the longest branch line in the nation, with stations at Ershui, Jhuoshuei (濁水), Jiji, Shueili (水里) and Checheng (車埕).

People can book railway tours via the THSR system at tholiday.thsrc.com.tw.