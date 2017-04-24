INTERVIEW: NCC chief focuses on encouraging quality programming

Liberty Times (LT): The National Communications Commission (NCC) has required the nation’s TV stations to broadcast at least 70 percent original programming, with heavy penalties for non-compliance. The measure has prompted Chinese Television System (CTS) to change the way it produces its programs. Can you clarify the NCC’s objective?

Nicole Chan (詹婷怡): CTS’ problem is rooted in the fact that the station went many years without producing its own programs, so there was not even old content for them to draw on for reruns. Looking at CTS, you can see how the NCC hopes to revitalize the local film and television industry. For at least 10 years, there has been a sharp decline in traditional advertising and viewer habits have changed. Investors are less motivated, which hampered stations’ ability to produce content.

Taiwan does not lack talented people, but the lack of opportunities here means they need to find alternative paths for career development.

After analyzing the nation’s capabilities in creating original film and TV content, we decided that quantity should first be increased and quality later.

If we set production standards too high we will end up with too much inferior content, but if we do nothing then we will face a brain drain, which is even worse.

Creative industries are the voices of every nation — we cannot apply the same standards we use for other industries. Maybe they will not produce an astonishing amount of content, but if opportunities for development are there, will we see talent emerge, and then broadcasters will be able to attract more investment. The government must understand this point to solve the problem.

LT: Will the NCC reacquire underutilized wireless digital frequencies from TV broadcasters and reassign them or auction them off?

Chan: That is the international practice and we have not ruled out the possibility, but we have not made a decision on the issue.

There is a group at the NCC tasked with the handling of wireless frequencies used by the TV industry that has met several times since its establishment in August last year. It is examining the efficiency with which the stations are using wireless frequencies and looking for ways to help them improve their efficiency and broadcast quality.

Part of the process is asking whether the point has been reached where improvement cannot be made and the frequencies should be reacquired.

The US uses a system of incentive auctions to buy back unused portions of the wireless frequency spectrum from TV operators. We have kept a close eye on this trend, because wireless frequencies are public property and leaving them unused is a waste.

Making room for lower frequencies can improve coverage on wireless broadband networks. There are 22 stations available for wireless TV, but the use of and investment in them are still inadequate, and building new transmission stations relies on government funds. We are concerned about wireless television and will reach a final verdict on it this year.

LT: What is the NCC’s stance regarding the market’s move away from traditional broadcast technologies, such as over-the-air and cable TV, and toward IP-based systems?

Chan: TV operators used to close their doors, only wanting to compete with their neighbors. The emergence of the digital age forced a change in competitive postures. People in all industries are expanding beyond their traditional boundaries, like wolves and tigers moving into new territory and covetously eying their prey. TV stations are now facing competition from IPTV and “over the top” systems, which bring numerous possibilities to the industry.