Safety, cleanliness of Japan are major lures for travelers

Staff writer, with CNA

Japan’s safe, clean and orderly society is the country’s greatest attraction to travelers from Taiwan, according to the results of a survey released by online travel search company Skyscanner on Tuesday.

One of the most popular overseas destinations among Taiwanese, Japan had 4.26 million visits from Taiwan last year, accounting for 29.4 percent of all overseas trips by Taiwanese, Tourism Bureau statistics showed.

In the survey, which was conducted last month among nearly 1,000 Skyscanner users in Taiwan, 86 percent of respondents said they like traveling in Japan.

Seventy-one percent of respondents had visited Japan in the past year and 47.7 percent had gone there multiple times in the past year, the survey found.

Asked about the reasons they like Japan, 77 percent cited Japan’s good public order, as well as its clean environment, and 71 percent mentioned the beautiful scenery, large number of historic sites, strong humanistic atmosphere and rich tourism resources.

Sixty-nine percent said they liked the short flying time between Taiwan and Japan, as well as Japan’s convenient transport network, 60 percent cited Japanese cuisine and 46 percent said they liked the friendliness, and the comfortable and relaxing environment.

In other travel-related news, a Taiwanese woman found carrying ￥30 million (US$275,000) in undeclared cash at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport had most of the money seized by customs authorities, the Taipei Customs Office said.

The woman arrived on a flight by Peach Aviation, a Japanese budget airline, at about 9:30am on Monday with the money in her luggage.

Customs officials returned the equivalent of US$10,000 to the woman and held the remaining ￥28.91 million.

By law, travelers must declare cash brought into or taken out of the country if it exceeds NT$100,000, US$10,000 or 20,000 yuan.