Thai employees to get help finding jobs after returning

Staff writer, with CNA

Thai workers who fulfill their contracts in Taiwan are to receive help in finding gainful employment upon their return, the National Immigration Agency said yesterday.

Working in collaboration with the Thai-Taiwan Business Association, the agency said that job-matching efforts are being made to help returning Thai people find work with Taiwanese employers operating in Thailand.

There are about 5,000 Taiwanese companies in Thailand, it said.

According to the agency, there are about 59,000 Thai workers in Taiwan.

Given their time spent working in Taiwan, Thai employees possess certain skills, including knowledge of Taiwanese culture and language, association president Liu Shu-tien (劉樹添) said.

As such, the association is happy to help them find employment with Taiwanese businesses in their home country if they are interested, he added.

Taiwanese businesses in Thailand are active in various sectors and industries, including automotive parts, the machine industry, electronics and textiles.