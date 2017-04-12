Cloud-seeding did not trigger much rainfall, WRA says

Staff Writer, with CNA

Although the military conducted cloud seeding near several major reservoirs early yesterday to maximize precipitation, the areas received only a little rainfall, the Water Resources Agency (WRA) said.

In a bid to take advantage of a cloud system approaching from southern China, the WRA said that it collaborated with the military to try and increase precipitation in the reservoirs catchment areas.

However, as of 2pm, areas north of Hsinchu had received less than 4mm of rainfall, while those in central Taiwan received about 10mm to 15mm.

Reservoirs in the south received no precipitation, WRA data showed.

The data showed that only 1mm fell in Shihmen Reservoir (石門水庫) in Taoyuan and 4mm in the Baoshan (寶山水庫) and Second Baoshan (寶二水庫) reservoirs in Hsinchu County, while Yongheshan (永和山), Liyutan (鯉魚潭) and Mingte (明德) reservoirs in Miaoli County received 10mm, 9mm and 15mm respectively.

Zengwen Reservoir (曾文水庫) in Chiayi County and Nanhua (南化) and Wushantou (烏山頭) reservoirs in Tainan all received no rainfall.

A WRA official attributed the limited precipitation in these areas to the later-than-expected arrival of the wet-weather front, saying that the cloud system is now forecast to envelop Taiwan today and bring much-needed rainfall to the nation.

More cloud seeding and other rainmaking operations would be conducted today and the overall water supply situation would be clearer on Friday, the official said.

The WRA is hoping to hold off on second-phase water rationing in any part of the nation until at least the end of this month, and on third-phase rationing until the end of next month, the official said.

According to WRA data, as of yesterday, Feitsui Reservoir (翡翠水庫) in New Taipei City was at 84.1 percent capacity, while Shihmen and the Second Baoshan reservoirs were at 46.03 percent and 56.7 percent of capacity respectively.