Academic features folk deity in pop art images

By Huang Ming-tang and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

An academic is launching art for the masses by incorporating pop-style interpretations of religious folk icon the Third Prince (三太子哪吒) into his work, he said.

aNational Taiwan Normal University College of Arts Dean Lee Chen-ming (李振明) said he made the decision to use the images after realizing that the iconic figure embodies folk art.

Many of his landscape paintings contain hidden images of Buddha, Lee said, adding that they were inspired by a collection of artifacts from China’s Mogao Caves in Dunhuang.

Three of the paintings depict the Third Prince as ready to sing and dance, Lee said, adding that one has the prince wearing sunglasses, while another has him wearing oversized gloves like Mickey Mouse.

“The Third Prince protects children. When I was a child and my three younger brothers were sick, my grandmother asked the prince to care for them and they got better,” Lee said.

The Third Prince has become increasingly ubiquitous in Taiwanese popular culture over the past 20 years, Lee said, adding that the folk deity has been growing in popularity in Singapore too.

“The prince is the best subject for local artists,” Lee said, adding that his work retains the majesty of murals — which he was trained to paint — but more approachable than the serious-natured Mogao Caves collection.

Lee’s works also feature Aboriginal culture, tilapia and prehistorical relics.

“I hope through art I can establish the ambition that comprises the Taiwanese spirit,” Lee said.

Several of Lee’s paintings are on display at the National Taitung Living Art Center until April 26.