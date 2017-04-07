Ministry, Stanford sign deal to cultivate talent

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Science and Technology on Tuesday signed an agreement with Stanford University in California to cooperate in talent cultivation as part of an effort to encourage young Taiwanese adults to pursue careers or attend academic exchange programs in Silicon Valley.

Minister of Science and Technology Chen Liang-gee (陳良基), who is on a 10-day visit to the US, signed the agreement with a university representative.

He said he would also sign similar pacts with the University of California, Berkeley, and 20 US start-ups to launch the other cooperation projects.

The scheme aims to help Taiwanese professionals learn about innovation in Silicon Valley and share their experiences in Taiwan, Chen said.

According to the cooperation plan, four Taiwanese academics in the areas of materials science, biomedical engineering, energy and environment are to spend at least one year at Stanford University to take part in research experiments, said Chang Ying-chih (張瑛芝), a visiting professor at the university.

Chen said he also aims at seeking closer exchanges between Taiwan and Silicon Valley in the area of artificial intelligence (AI).

Chen led a delegation to visit the California offices of IBM and Intel, as well as several local start-ups to discuss developments in AI.

Chen is scheduled to visit Boston before returning home on Monday next week.