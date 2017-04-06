Couriers in care system ‘just a thought’: Hochen

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Minister of Transportation and Communications Hochen Tan (賀陳旦) yesterday said that incorporating Chunghwa Post’s couriers with the nation’s long-term care service network was “just a thought” and that it is not government policy, adding that the Ministry of Transportation and Communications would communicate with all relevant agencies on the issue.

Hochen made the remarks while on a trip to inspect infrastructure in Taichung and Yilan County with lawmakers, when he was asked by the media if the ministry was serious about integrating couriers into the nation’s long-term care service network.

Chunghwa Postal Workers’ Union chairman Cheng Kuang-ming (鄭光明) said that the union strongly opposes the proposal, because the postal service is already operating with a limited number of couriers, resulting in many being overworked.

Entry-level workers would respond negatively if they are asked to also work as long-term care service providers, Cheng said.

The proposal is just one of the ministry’s many ideas for Chunghwa Post, Hochen said, adding that it is far from becoming policy.

“The proposal’s goal was to help diversify the postal service’s businesses. It was by no means designed to increase couriers’ workloads,” Hochen said. “We have also considered expanding the services provided by Chunghwa Post workers in charge of postal insurance sales, which could help find better uses for some of the firm’s underutilized facilities.”

Emphasizing the need to restructure Chunghwa Post’s businesses, he said that the volume of mail delivered by couriers has gradually diminished, even though people still use the express mail service.

“There is a growing need for couriers to have a second specialty. Combining their work with community service is one possible direction to take,” Hochen said. “Regarding whether it would be appropriate to use postal insurance funds to support the nation’s long-term care service network, the ministry would respect evaluations from relevant government agencies and Chunghwa Post.”

The ministry has no intention of making unilateral moves, he said, adding that it would comply with a plan laid out by the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

Chunghwa Post in 2008 launched an initiative to care for older people, in which couriers voluntarily visit or deliver meals to older people who live on their own, company spokeswoman Lan Shu-jen (藍淑貞) said.

If the firm is to play a part in the nation’s long-term care service network, it would review its workforce and other factors, as well as actively communicate with the union, she said.

Whether the company needs to hire more workers to provide such services would require further evaluation, she added.

“We hope to play a supporting role in the nation’s long-term care system while ensuring that our workers’ rights are protected,” Lan said, adding that it has not set a time line on joining the service network.

She reiterated that the services couriers have provided for older people since 2008, including cleaning their houses or delivering meals, has been voluntary.

Chunghwa Post representatives visited Japan Post to see how it provided care services for older people, Lan said, adding that to receive such services, older Japanese have to sign a contract and pay for them first.