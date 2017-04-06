‘White hat’ hacks to test IT defences

By Lee Hsin-fang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Executive Yuan yesterday began a series of “white hat” hacks against governmental organizations in a year-long exercise to test the defenses and reactions of governmental information Ttlogy (IT) departments nationwide.

The Executive Yuan said that there has been an increase in attacks against governmental Web sites in the past year.

Chunghwa Post Co was hacked in May last year with more than 17,000 items of personal information accessed, the Executive Yuan said.

People requesting governmental services must provide personal information to verify their identity.

The Ministry of Labor was hacked in October last year, with more than 34,000 items of personal information leaked, the Executive Yuan said, adding that in January, the Taipei City government had 70,000 items of personal information stolen.

One of the more severe attacks was on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in February when a user with an unidentified IP address hacked multiple consular affairs e-mails, the Executive Yuan said.

The attacker stole more than 15,000 items of information related to Taiwanese traveling abroad, the Executive Yuan said.

The name of the organization conducting the “white hat” hacking, as well as which division is to be targeted first, are being withheld for the purpose of the exercise, the Executive Yuan said.

The Executive Yuan said it launched projects prior to the exercises to analyze the attacks and defense.

The information is to be used to improve IT defenses for local and central governmental agencies and organizations, the Executive Yuan said.