Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

ECONOMY

Corruption perception falls

The nation has made a slight improvement in combating corruption, as indicated by its score in an annual survey of the Asia-Pacific region by the Hong Kong-based Political and Economic Risk Consultancy. According to the firm’s Corruption Perception Index published on Wednesday, the nation received a score of 5.34 on a scale of zero to 10, with zero being the best. The score was 0.74 points lower than last year, but remained in sixth place on the list of the least corrupt economies. More than 60 percent of respondents said their perception of corruption in Taiwan had not changed much over the past year, about 30 percent said there had been an improvement and 10 percent said it had become worse. The respondents were either employees of foreign enterprises or members of foreign chambers.

CULTURE

Youth ambassadors sought

The government’s “youth ambassadors” program is to focus on Southeast and South Asian nations this year, in line with the “new southbound policy,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday. This year, 75 university students are to be selected for the International Youth Ambassadors exchange program, under which they are to embark on 10-day tours in separate groups to India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam in late August, Department of Non-governmental Organizations International Affairs Deputy Director-General Shen Wen-chiang (沈文強) said. Shen said the tours would cover four main themes: exchange and study; volunteering; courtesy visits; and cultural diplomacy with small cultural performances. Registration for the program is to open early next month and children of new immigrants from Southeast Asia are encouraged to take part, he said.