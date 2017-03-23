William Perry in Taipei to meet officials

Staff writer, with CNA

Former US secretary of defense William Perry and a group of several US academics arrived in Taipei yesterday to begin a four-day visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, adding that Perry will deliver a speech titled “My Journey at the Nuclear Brink.”

Perry now director of Stanford University’s Preventive Defense Project, is to exchange opinions with Taiwanese officials on issues concerning bilateral relations, and is to speak at the ministry’s Institute of Diplomacy and International Affairs tomorrow, the ministry said in a statement.

In the speech, Perry, who served as US secretary of defense from 1994 to 1997 under then-US president Bill Clinton, is to discuss his role in molding preventive defense strategies during his time in government, the statement said.

During the 1996 Taiwan Strait missile crisis, Perry urged Clinton to dispatch two aircraft carriers to patrol waters close to the Strait.

The academics accompanying Perry include Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies China studies director David Lampton and Stanford University international research professor Thomas Fingar.

New York-based National Committee on United States-China Relations vice president Jan Berris and Stanford University’s Preventive Defense Project executive director Deborah Gordon are also in the group.