NTU’s ranking falls to 24, remains top Taiwan university

Staff writer, with CNA

Nine Taiwanese universities were listed among the top 100 schools in Asia in this year’s rankings released on Thursday by Times Higher Education magazine, with National Taiwan University (NTU) coming in 24th.

While NTU’s ranking was the highest among the nine local universities on the list, it fell nine places from last year, when it was 15th in the magazine’s Asia University Rankings.

NTU Office of Research Development dean Lee Fang-jen (李芳仁) said the institution’s ranking dropped despite receiving the same overall score as last year, which was an indication that universities in other nations were developing faster than NTU.

Apart from NTU, the nation’s other institutions that ranked among the best 100 universities in Asia this year were National Tsing Hua University (33rd); National Chiao Tung University (39th); National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (41st); National Cheng Kung University (47th); Taichung-based China Medical University (67th); National Taiwan Normal University (88th); Taipei Medical University (91st); and National Sun Yat-sen University (99th).

According to the magazine’s Web site, performance was measured using 13 indicators in five main categories: teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income, which refers to a university’s ability to reinforce industry with innovation.

National University of Singapore retained the No. 1 spot on the list, followed by China’s Peking University and Tsinghua University, Nanyang Technological University in Singapore and the University of Hong Kong.

Rounding out the top 10 were Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, the University of Tokyo, the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, Seoul National University and South Korea-based Pohang University of Science and Technology.