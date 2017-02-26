Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SOCIETY

Fire breaks out at hotel

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the Regent Taipei hotel early yesterday morning after a fire broke out in the five-star hotel’s basement floor, the Taipei City Fire Department said. The fire started at about 3am in a stockroom belonging to a luxury boutique in the hotel’s shopping arcade, resulting in thick smoke billowing through parts of the building, the department said. The fire was extinguished in about an hour, it said, adding that authorities are investigating the cause. Some guests had to be rescued from their rooms due to the smoke, the department said. Most of the merchandise stored in the shop’s stockroom was destroyed in the fire, but there were no injuries, it added.

DIPLOMACY

License agreement signed

Taiwan and the US state of Kentucky have signed an agreement to allow licensed drivers from either side to obtain a driver’s license without having to take a road test, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Kentucky became the 21st US state to enter into a driver’s license agreement with Taiwan, it said, adding that Taiwan was the first nation to sign such an accord with the US state. The agreement will make it easier for Taiwanese working or studying in Kentucky, as well as those who go there for academic exchanges, to obtain a driver’s license, the ministry said, adding that Taiwanese holders of a residency permit or a non-immigrant visa will be exempted from road and written tests when applying for a driver’s license in the US state.

INTERNET

Web site features TV anchor

A US news site called the Moth Daily, which delivers news in video using American Sign Language as well as text, recently published a story about PTS TV news anchor Wang Shiao-su (王曉書). “In Taiwan — there is a deaf woman who works as a TV news anchor. Her name is Sue Wang (45). She works for a public, government-funded TV program that airs 8-8:30am daily. She signs out the news by reading a teleprompter — using the same content as what hearing anchors use,” reported the Web site, which is run by Alex Abenchucan. It also published a 15-minute video, which can be viewed at www.dailymoth.com/single-post/2017/02/21/The-Daily-Moth-2-21-17. The segment about Wang starts at the 14:25 mark, with photographs and videos of the news anchor. Abenchuchan said it was the first time that a report about a deaf Taiwanese was published on the Web site.

SOCIETY

City fights food waste

The Hsinchu City Government on Friday launched a “communal refrigerator” program that allows retailers to share excess food in a bid to reduce food waste and help people in need. Food donated by retailers, such as supermarkets and bakeries, will be collected and stored in communal refrigerators, which are open to people who need it, the city’s Department of Social Affairs said. The first batch of refrigerators were unveiled in the Minfu Community (民富) in the city’s North District (北區) and more will soon become available in two other locations, the department said, adding that the refrigerators will be open on Monday to Friday, from 4pm to 5pm. Expressing appreciation to Cotton Field Organic Co for donating six commercial refrigerators, Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) said the communal refrigerators can serve 800 people per month and prevent about a tonne of food from going to waste.