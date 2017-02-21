William Lai backs Wu Ping-jui’s New Taipei mayoral bid

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

Tainan Mayor William Lai (賴清德) yesterday threw his support behind Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wu Ping-jui’s (吳秉叡) bid for New Taipei City mayor in next year’s local elections.

“Among many qualified candidates for New Taipei City mayor, Wu is the most suitable. I wish him good luck in the [DPP] primary election,” Lai said.

“Wu has dedicated himself to the development of New Taipei City for more than 20 years and is committed to making the city prosper,” Lai said, adding that Wu is a leader of the DPP caucus with an outstanding legislative performance.

Lai said he would dedicate his energy toward developing Tainan at a time when major construction projects are under way, such as an underground railway project and the reconstruction of the Weiguan Jinlong complex, which collapsed during a major earthquake last year.

A possible bid by Lai in next year’s mayoral elections came to the public’s attention after former DPP chairman Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) at a dinner party on Sunday pledged his support for Wu’s bid to run for New Taipei City mayor on the condition that Lai does not intend to run.

“If Lai wants to join the mayoral election in his hometown of New Taipei City, we are willing to support him. I am willing to be his campaign director. If Lai does not join the election, I think Wu is the most suitable candidate,” Su said.

Wu has served New Taipei City residents for 20 years, including six years as a confidential secretary at the former Taipei County government, making him the most qualified candidate for mayor, Su said.

The development of New Taipei City has fallen behind the other five special municipalities and the next mayor should have the passion and ability to lead the city, the former Taipei County commissioner said.

Wu and DPP legislators Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) and Gao Jyh-peng (高志鵬) are likely to compete for the DPP’s nomination to run for New Taipei City mayor, while former premier Yu Shyi-kun (游錫堃) was also named as a possible candidate.