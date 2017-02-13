KMT’s Hau recruits Ma spokeswoman, sparking rumors

By Lin Liang-sheng and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Vice Chairman and party chair hopeful Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) yesterday said that he will recruit former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) spokeswoman Hsu Chiao-hsin (徐巧芯) as his campaign spokesperson, sparking rumors that Ma is supporting Hau’s bid in the five-way chairmanship election

Hau’s office yesterday said Hau has requested permission from Ma’s office to enlist Hsu’s services during the KMT chairmanship campaign, adding that Hsu is to work for Hau’s campaign on a part-time basis until the election is over.

Hau yesterday said that he has known Hsu for a long time, adding that he feels the KMT needs a young and talented member like Hsu to show the public that the party has changed.

Ma’s office yesterday said that he is not supporting any candidate, adding that permission was granted in the hope that talented party members use any opportunity to hone their skills.

“I hope that all candidates will put the party ahead of their personal interests. Only in this way can we win back the hearts of the public,” Ma said.

Meanwhile, former vice president Wu Den-yih (吳敦義), who is also running for KMT chairman, yesterday responded to concerns that Ma could influence the election through him, saying that it is normal for people within the party to have worked with Ma.

Wu said that many people who worked for him during his terms as party secretary-general and vice president had previously worked with Ma.

KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), who is running for re-election, said she does not believe Ma has thrown his support behind Hau’s chairmanship bid.

Hung said Hau was just taking the opportunity to work with a talented spokeswoman, adding that she regrets not recruiting Hsu for her campaign.