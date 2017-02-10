Uber drivers to protest at MOTC

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Hundreds of Uber drivers are to stage a protest today at the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) following the ride-sharing service company’s decision to suspend its operations in Taiwan.

The Directorate-General of Highways on Thursday last week fined the US-based company NT$232 million (US$7.47 million) for violating the Highway Act (公路法) and ordered it to cease operations.

Uber later that day announced that it would stop operations today.

Agency records showed that the cumulative penalty for Uber and its drivers could top NT$1.1 billon, including fines that have yet to be finalized.

Taiwan Uber Drivers Alliance representative Adam Shen (沈柏耀) said that the group plans to mobilize 500 Uber drivers for the protest.

It would not be a sit-in protest only, he added.

“We will deliver our petition to Minister of Transportation and Communications Hochen Tan (賀陳旦) and drive along the streets around the ministry,” Shen said.

“We want Minister Hochen to know that we are flesh and blood and must defend our rights,” he said.

A majority of Uber’s drivers are part-timers, but some work full-time, Shen said.

The government is enforcing an outdated law by forcing them to operate as taxi drivers, he said.

Moreover, some of the Uber drivers whose cars are licensed commercial vehicles were also penalized, he said.

Hochen on Wednesday said that Uber drivers cannot demand that the government accept an illegal taxi service so their income would not be affected.

In response, Shen said that Hochen failed to mention what the ministry intends to do with Uber drivers who own licensed commercial vehicles and why they are still being targeted.

The protest would continue until Hochen accepts the group’s petition, Shen said, adding that the group does not rule out expanding the scope of protests if their petition is ignored.

“Uber drivers are peace-loving and reasonable people, and are willing to comply with the government’s regulations, so long as the minister of transport and communications is willing to communicate with us,” he said.