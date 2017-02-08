Taxi firm calls for regulation relaxation

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

One of the nation’s largest taxi companies yesterday called for further relaxation of government regulations so that taxi operators can better withstand competition from companies such as Uber.

Taiwan Taxi chairman Gary Lin (林村田) said the government has introduced a diversified taxi service program to help drivers meet the challenges brought by Uber.

However, because the program was launched in a hurry, Lin said some things still need to be changed to make it more rounded.

The Taipei-based taxi company, which has a fleet of 16,000 taxies, said regulations require taxies to be equipped with meters, but drivers participating in the diversified taxi service program might not want to have such a device installed in high-end cars they buy to offer the service.

The program allows taxis to be any color but yellow to differentiate themselves from regular taxies, and passengers requesting diversified taxi services must make reservations in advance through mobile apps.

However, the ministry should not merely focus on taxi colors, Taiwan Taxi said, adding that the ministry should instead start thinking about the diversity of services that taxi operators could bring to the transportation industry.

Lin said people like Uber because its fares are cheap, while some simply want to see what it is like to access the Uber service and ride in a high-end car.

As people can already pay fares using a mobile app, Lin said the ministry should allow taxies in the diversified service to not install meters.

While Lin said he did not oppose a proposal to have flexible pricing for cabs in the diversified program, he said a reasonable floor should be set to reflect a reasonable cost of providing the service.

The goal of the diversified taxi program should not be simply to produce more taxies that can take people from point A to point B, Lin said, adding that the nation is not short of taxies that can offer such basic services.

The aim should be to produce distinct services meeting the demands of different people, he said.

Lin said that Taiwan Taxi has applied to join the diversified program and its application was yet to be approved by the Taipei City Government.

Taiwan Taxi general manager Joanna Lee (李瓊淑) said that the company is ready to launch its premium taxi service in the second quarter of this year after it secures government approval.