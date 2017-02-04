Doctor warns of pancreatitis risks from overeating

By Chang Yi-chen and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Kang Hung-ming (康宏銘), director of family medicine at Taipei-based ReShining Clinic, warned of the risk of developing potentially fatal acute pancreatitis among people who consume large amounts of fatty foods and alcohol.

Kang cited the case of a 35-year-old woman who had 20 times the normal level of triglycerides in her blood due to the overconsumption of seafood and hot pot, saying she was close to death.

Blood tests found that the woman had 3,000 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL) of triglycerides, while the average person should have 150mg/dL, Kang said, adding that she recovered after 10 days of treatment at the clinic.

He said the woman visited the clinic after experiencing severe abdominal pain, telling doctors that she had attended a number of social gatherings over the preceding two months at which she consumed a large amount of seafood and hot pot.

She was diagnosed with acute pancreatitis, which has symptoms similar to a swollen abdomen, Kang said, adding that 20 percent of people with pancreatitis experience difficulty breathing or kidney failure, and might even go into shock.

People who experience such symptoms and find no relief after taking stomach medicine might have acute pancreatitis, he said, adding that ignoring symptoms could lead to death.

The onset of acute pancreatitis is fast and without obvious indicators, followed by cold sweats and a pale complexion, Kang said, adding that many people with pancreatitis mistakenly self-diagnose themselves as having an upset stomach, due to the abdominal pain.

The majority of people with acute pancreatitis are between 40 and 60 years old, while 50 percent of bedridden patients have a history of gallstones, he said.

Nearly one-third of people with pancreatitis regularly consumed excessive amounts of alcohol and have high triglyceride levels in their blood, Kang said, adding that high blood triglyceride levels can be attributed to either hereditary traits or lifestyle habits.

Aside from an elevated risk of developing acute pancreatitis, certain habits such as the excessive consumption of alcohol and high-calorie foods, and a lack of exercise, can also lead to the development of diabetes or coronary illnesses, he added.

People with high cholesterol levels or who have had gallstones should be particularly careful about fatty foods, Kang said, adding that they should make exercise a regular part of their routines and take medicine as needed.