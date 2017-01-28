Agency cautions on the use of pain relief patches

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

With people busy cleaning up ahead of the holiday, many might be suffering from joint and muscle pain. Using a pain relief patch might provide some welcome relief, but the Food and Drug Administration advises users not to leave it on for more than six hours.

The popular belief that “the longer you leave the pain relief patch on your skin, the better the effect” is a misconception, the agency said.

People should consult a doctor or a pharmacist before using pain relief patches, and read and follow the instructions printed on the package or package insert, it said.

The main ingredients of pain relief patches are methyl salicylate, capsaicin — an active component of chili peppers — mint or a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug, and are absorbed through the skin, so keeping the patch on the skin too long can cause an overdose of the ingredients, or redness, swelling or itching, the agency said.

People should use pain relief patches for no more than six hours and avoid using them on skin with wounds, eczema or ulcers, it said.

People who have allergic reactions to certain drugs should test the patch first by cutting and using a small piece, and immediately removing it if it causes itching or swelling.

Pain relief patches can be differentiated into “oil-based patches” and “water-based patches,” an article published by Taiwan Adventist Hospital on its official Web page said.

The former uses synthetic resin as the base and is generally thicker and stickier, but it is more likely to cause an allergic reaction, the article said.