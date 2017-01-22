NHIA touts extended app functions

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) yesterday said it has expanded its app functions so that people who have lost their National Health Insurance (NHI) card can apply directly for a new one and pick it up about one hour later.

The updated app allows people to enroll, re-enroll, or stop their NHI insurance plan online, while people who employ foreign domestic workers can inquire and pay insurance fees online, the administration said.

As the administration is often asked to reissue lost or damaged NHI cards, the app’s expanded functions allow people to apply and pay online and receive their new card by mail or pick it up at one of 29 designated locations, it said.

NHIA section chief Wu-hsin (吳昕) said people had to wait about seven days for a card to arrive by mail or about 30 minutes at designated counters, but now they can apply using the app, pay an issuing fee of NT$200 and collect the card about an hour later, if the application is made between 8:30am and 5:30pm on weekdays, avoiding waiting in agencies.

Wu cited a case of a woman, surnamed Chang (張), who had a cold, but had lost her NHI card and did not think she would have enough time to wait for the reissuing of a new one during her lunch break on weekdays.

However, the app’s function would allow Chang to apply online and pick up the card on the same day without waiting, officials said.

The app can be downloaded in the Apple’s App Store and Google Play by searching the Chinese name 全民健保行動快易通, the administration said.