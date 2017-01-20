Presidential Office mute on Bolton story

Staff writer, with CNA

The Presidential Office on Wednesday said that the government has “no comment” on the views expressed in an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal on Monday that called for the US to revisit the “one China” policy and form a closer military alliance with Taiwan.

“It is high time to revisit the ‘one China’ policy and decide what the US thinks it means, 45 years after the Shanghai Communique,” John Bolton, former US ambassador to the UN and a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, wrote in the article.

“[US president-elect] Donald Trump has said the policy is negotiable. Negotiation should not mean Washington gives and Beijing takes,” he wrote.

Bolton suggested that the US should enhance its East Asia military posture by increasing military sales to Taiwan and stationing its military personnel and assets in the nation.

Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) on Wednesday told reporters that the government has noticed “a wide variety of ideas” on Asia-Pacific policies being put forward recently by US academics and former US officials, but added that it has “no comment” on those thoughts.

Bolton also said a closer military relationship with Taiwan would be a “significant step” toward securing core US interests in East and Southeast Asia.

The Taipei Times is running Bolton’s piece in today’s edition.