Tapei zoo repairing turtles’ eggs

By Ho Shih-chang and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Taipei Zoo has found a way to increase the number of hatchlings that survive from a batch of eggs laid by an endangered turtle species by repairing the shells, zoo officials said.

The zoo collects the eggs from laying grounds and incubates them, sealing any cracked eggs it finds to prevent fluids from leaking out or contaminants from entering, the officials said, adding that the damaged eggs are classified according to a three-level scale.

The first level describes eggs which only have slight fractures; the second those in which at least the inner membrane is still fully intact and the third for eggs in which the membrane has been torn and there has been loss of fluid, officials said.

Most first-grade damage is repaired by painting over fractures with non-toxic clear nail polish, while those with second or third-grade damage can be fixed using other methods, officials said.

One technique involves fixing pieces of sanitized shell taken from already hatched eggs or those that the zoo was unable to save over damaged areas; another involves covering such areas in a plastic paraffin film and sealing it by applying heat; the third involves using Tegaderm transparent film dressing, which the zoo said is more expensive, but is waterproof and airtight.

After staff repair the eggs, they take turns watching over them until they hatch, the zoo said.