Electric scooters boom on Green Island

By Wang Hsiu-ting / Staff reporter

Green Island is moving closer to becoming a low-carbon island as more of its scooters are now powered by electricity, the Taitung County Department of Environmental Protection said.

The county has installed five additional charging stations on the island, the department said, adding that the new units are the first to be fully powered by solar energy.

“Most of the electric scooters on Green Island were purchased by rental stores, who lease them to tourists to travel around the island,” said Li Chu-fen (李菊芬), director of the department’s air and noise pollution prevention division.

“Through the Sustainable Development Fund for areas in Hualien and Taitung, we were able to build five new solar-powered charging stations on the island, one near the tourist information center and four at tourist stops,” Li said.

The county has 2,300 electric scooters, the department said, adding that the government subsidy to purchase an electric scooter has increased to NT$36,500.

Thirty percent of the county’s government-subsidized scooters are on Green Island, the department said.

The department also said that the majority of the county’s non-solar charging stations were in Taitung City, while there are none on Green Island.