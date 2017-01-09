Same-sex couple marry in Taipei

By Chen Ping-hung / Staff reporter

Same-sex couple Tsai Yi-chin (蔡意欽) and Yo-yo (佑佑) were yesterday married in Taipei in a legally non--binding ceremony witnessed by Tong-Kwang Light House Presbyterian Church Pastor Silas Wong (黃國堯) and Tibetan monk Karma Gyurme Rinpoche.

“This is the promise of love, a life-long companionship and the responsibility that comes with marriage,” they said.

Yo-yo, a Christian and the only son of a pastor, said that life has taught him that Christianity is not very tolerant of homosexuals.

He said he has a good relationship with his family, but like many homosexual Christians he was not supported when he was younger, had no friends and did not know how to create his own social circle, so he often comforted himself by saying that maybe he would be “normal” when he grew up.

Tsai, a Buddhist, said that he once raised his hand at a human rights convention in India in front 5,000 people to ask the Dalai Lama: “Can Buddhists be homosexual? Can people who prefer the same sex become a Buddha?”

“Becoming a Buddha has nothing to do with sexual preference, but rather with whether a person has persistence in doing things,” he quoted the Dalai Lama as saying.

Tsai said Yo-yo knows he is Buddhist and is not against him going on pilgrimages around the world, adding that he also respects Yo-yo’s religion and prays with Yo-yo’s family.