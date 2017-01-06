Communication breakdown over school nurse tasks

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Health and Welfare on Wednesday responded to a media report that the Ministry of Education (MOE) forbids school and university nurses from changing students’ dressings, saying that the information must have been misunderstood by the education ministry.

A report by the Chinese-language United Daily News said that according to the Physicians Act (醫師法), people without a doctor’s license are not allowed to administer medical treatments, so last year the education ministry interpreted the act — issued by the Department of Health six years ago — requesting that schools strictly conform to the regulation.

It said school nurses are not allowed to change wound dressings without a physician present or they might face three to five years in prison and a fine of up to NT$1.5 million (US$46,931).

The report said its survey showed that universities, including National Taiwan University, National Cheng Kung University and National Yang-Ming University, have stopped helping students to change dressings and that other schools are planning to implement the order this year.

Department of Medical Affairs Director-General Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) said if students need wound treatment, school nurses are licensed and can treat wounds in accordance with the Emergency Medical Care Act (緊急醫療救護法).

If school nurses think a patient needs further medical treatment they can help the patient go to a hospital, he said.

Shih said the document sent to the education ministry in 2011 concerned nurses administering medication to students, as some parents requested that school nurses help children with diabetes take their insulin injections.

The document said that if the parents gave a doctor’s prescription and prescribed medication, school nurses were allowed to help, Shih said.

“As for not being allowed to change wound dressings, I think there might have been some misunderstanding,” he said, adding that the ministry will clarify the issue with the education ministry so that school nurses will not be confused.