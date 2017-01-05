Executive Yuan approves bill to cut transaction tax

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

The Executive Yuan yesterday approved a draft bill to cut the transaction tax on day trading from 0.3 percent to 0.15 percent in a bid to stimulate the stock market, which has been hit by low trading volumes.

It is estimated that the measure would cost the government NT$3.75 billion (US$116.24 million) in tax revenue per year, the Ministry of Finance said, but added that an expected jump in the volume of shares traded — taxed at the reduced rate — should cover the loss.

Day trading, which allows traders to buy and sell a stock in a single session — or vice versa — accounts for about 10 percent of total daily trading volumes on the local bourse.

Day trading volume would need to reach NT$10 billion per day to make up for the cost incurred by the tax cut, but taking into account a predicted increase in non-day trading associated with the cut, day trading volume of NT$7.5 billion would be sufficient to cover the cost, the ministry said.

In the most optimistic scenario, in which the knock-on effect of the stimulus measure reaches its maximum potential, the cost of the tax could be recovered if the day trading volume reaches NT$5 billion.

The cut is to be implemented for a trial period of one year, and the Cabinet is to then make a decision on whether to continue the measure depending on trading volumes and tax revenues, Minister of Finance Sheu Yu-jer (許虞哲) said.

The proposed tax cut is expected to clear the legislative floor in an upcoming extraordinary session,

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) also supports the tax cut, although the party’s legislative caucus has criticized the Democratic Progressive Party for attempting to bulldoze a variety of bills in the special session, Sheu said.

The Financial Supervisory Commission has also rolled out a stock market stimulus plan. Investors are now able to buy a fixed New Taiwan dollar amount of stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs) on a fixed-term basis, to allow cash redemption of ETFs, in a bid to allow more flexibility for the insurance sector to invest in the stock market and to raise the cap on bank investments in the over-the-counter market.