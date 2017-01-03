Changhua planning to set up carbon trading company

Staff writer, with CNA

The Changhua County Government on Sunday announced that it was planning to establish a power company that would focus on “green” energy trading.

The county will seek a permit from the central government to engage in carbon emissions trading, Changhua County Commissioner Wei Ming-ku (魏明谷) said during a policy report at a New Year’s celebration at the county hall.

Wei has over the past year promoted “green” energy, with the county signing deals with four foreign companies to build wind farms and solar plants.

The county government is also working with state-run Taiwan Power Co to develop green energy, he added.

“A total of four foreign businesses and two local companies are to invest in wind and solar energy genation in Changhua County, with total investment in the projects reaching more than NT$1 trillion [US$30.98 billion],” he said, adding that they would be the largest-ever investment in the county.