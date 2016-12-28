Landing fees to decline in coming year: ministry

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Starting next year, international carriers with flights landing or departing from airports in central or southern Taiwan are to be charged decreased fees, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said yesterday.

Department of Navigation and Aviation Deputy Director Yeh Hsieh-lung (葉協隆) said that aircraft landing fees at airports in Kaohsiung, Taichung and other domestic airports offering international charter flights — with the exception of Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) — would be reduced by an average of about 20 percent, depending on the size of the aircraft.

“We hope that the measure, which is implemented in compliance with the nation’s new southbound policy, would incentivize airlines to offer flights departing from airports in central or southern Taiwan, giving residents in those areas more convenient international travel options,” Yeh said. “We hope that the inbound tourism market in these regions would develop further through cooperation with local governments.”

International flights landing or departing from Songshan airport will see the aircraft landing fees multiplied by 1.06 to 1.25 from current charges to reflect increased operational costs, Yeh said.

For example, the landing fee for an Airbus 330 at Songshan airport is to rise from NT$62,317 to NT$75,878, Yeh said, adding that landing fees for a Boeing 737-800 or Airbus 321 would rise to NT$19,686 and NT$20,622 respectively.

In addition, a minimum landing fee is to be set for commercial jets or private aircraft, as they also use airport resources, Yeh said.

For private airplanes, the minimum landing fee at Songshan airport is to rise from NT$8,200 to NT$20,000, Yeh said.

Despite the adjustments, landing fees at Songshan airport will still be lower than at some of the major aviation hubs in East Asia, including airports in Japan and Hong Kong, he said.

Meanwhile, private aircraft landing in Taichung or Kaohsiung would be charged NT$10,000, while those landing at other airports would pay a minimum charge of NT$5,000.

Aircraft parking fees are to be raised from NT$1,428 per day to NT$7,480 per day.

Landing fees for aircraft at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport would be determined by Taoyuan International Airport Corp, which in October announced that it would raise its fees, including luggage processing fees, by an average of 20 percent, Yeh said.

The Civil Aeronautics Administration in July 2013 implemented a plan to reduce landing fees by at least 10 percent at airports providing international charter flights, including in Tainan, Hualien, Taitung and Chiayi, where the reduction was up to 50 percent, he said. The plan allowed carriers to offer new flights or increase international flights at those airports.

Yeh said that the previous plan was proven to be effective, as it drew seven low-cost carriers to offer services at Kaohsiung airport.

The latest reduction in landing fees is expected to produce similar results, Yeh said, adding that the nation signed an open-skies agreement with Australia this month.