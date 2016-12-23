Taiwan and Germany ink ‘clean energy’ agreement

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan and Germany on Wednesday signed a declaration of intent to cooperate in energy transition to bolster efforts on related issues.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Bureau of Energy documented the signing in a statement, attributing the success of the agreement to two Taiwanese-German energy transition forums held in Taipei in the past two years.

The bureau said that “the Joint Declaration of Intent on Cooperation in the Field of Energy Transition will realize and strengthen bilateral cooperation on energy transition issues, including knowledge and experience-sharing on policies, management, energy technologies and the promotion of clean energy.”

The bureau said communication with the German Institute in Taipei allowed the two sides to cohost the energy forums in Taiwan, facilitating dialogue and knowledge-sharing.

Hans-Joachim Ziesing, a member of the independent German expert commission on the “Energy of the Future” monitoring process, spoke about his experience promoting Germany’s electricity market liberalization and energy transition at this year’s Germany-Taiwan Energy Transition Forum on Dec. 8, the bureau said.

Two other experts shared the latest developments in “clean energy” and energy storage technologies in Germany, as well as their roles and tasks in energy transition, the bureau said.

The declaration was signed by Representative to Germany Shieh Jhy-wey (謝志偉) and German Institute Director-General Martin Eberts, and was witnessed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Wu Chih-chung (吳志中) and Ministry of Economic Affairs Secretary-General Chen Yi-ling (陳怡鈴).

“This joint declaration is the first in the field of energy signed between Taiwan and Germany, and signals the closeness and escalation of our bilateral partnership,” the statement said.