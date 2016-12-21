Pro-independence groups urge Tsai to take tough line

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

A group of pro-Taiwanese independence organizations yesterday urged President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to have courage and get tough in dealing with international affairs.

Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), office director of the 908 Taiwan Republic Campaign and the event’s main organizer, said that China has been making belligerent moves in recent weeks, with warplane flying close to Taiwan’s territory and other military “threats” infringing upon the nation’s sovereignty, while attempting to suppress the voice of Tsai’s government and that of Taiwanese in the international community.

“We are here to tell Tsai that the public support her,” Chen said.

“We want Tsai to have courage and to get tough. She must not fear the bullying and threats by China,” he said.

“In the event of China making a military incursion into Taiwan, we would ask Tsai to declare independence,” Chen said.

“In that situation, Taiwanese and our armed forces will rally to fight against a Chinese invasion and other nations will come to our aid,” he said.

The groups performed a skit on Ketagalan Boulevard in front of the Presidential Office Building, waving flags promoting Taiwanese patriotism.

A woman in the group was play-acting as Tsai in her role as the nation’s commander-in-chief, wearing a Tsai mask, a flak jacket and an army helmet, which was what the president wore while inspecting military drills this year.

Standing on top of a wooden stand, the woman was hoisted above the crowd by the other participants to lead cheers and slogans advocating independence.

“The skit was meant to show that the President Tsai character is held in high regard by Taiwanese to lead the nation,” Chen said.

“We want to show that Tsai has the support of the majority of Taiwanese when she builds official ties with the US, resists military threats from China and works toward making Taiwan an independent, sovereign nation,” he said.