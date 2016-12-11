Air mass to cause temperatures to fall

Staff writer, with CNA

The first cold air mass of this winter is to approach Taiwan on Tuesday, leading to chilly weather for the following few days, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.

From Wednesday to Friday, temperatures are forecast to dip to lows of 13-14°C in the north and northeast, 15-16°C in central and eastern regions and 16-18°C in the south and southeast, the bureau said.

Except for northern and eastern areas, where showers are likely, other parts of the nation are forecast to see cloudy to sunny skies during the period, forecasters said.

Chiayi County yesterday recorded a temperature of 15.7°C, a new low for lowland areas since winter began, the bureau said.

In daytime, temperatures could rise to highs of 24-26°C in the north, 27-28°C in central and southern areas and 23-26°C in the east, the bureau said.

Former bureau director-general Daniel Wu (吳德榮) urged the public to beware of significant temperature fluctuations, as the temperatures are to rise today and tomorrow — with highs of 25°C in the north and 27-29°C in central and southern regions — before dropping severely on Tuesday.

The cold air mass is expected to linger until Saturday morning, Wu said.