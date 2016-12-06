INTERVIEW: Global Taiwan Institute wants to raise nation’s profile

Taipei Times (TT): Many think tanks already exist in Washington that conduct policy research, analysis and so on on issues pertaining to Taiwan-US relations and cross-strait developments. How is the Global Taiwan Institute [GTI] any different from these think tanks?

Jennifer Hu (胡兌昀): GTI is special in that it is a grassroots effort through Taiwanese-Americans, mostly Taiwanese-Americans who have lived in the US, a lot of them have lived there for decades, that together founded the organization. We decided to start an organization that is focused on Taiwan.

Traditionally think tanks in the US, especially the ones that are engaged in Taiwan studies, tend to place Taiwan either in an East Asian policy or a US-China program, or usually place Taiwan in an approximation toward China-Taiwan relation framework.

We want to take Taiwan out — focus on Taiwan and promote Taiwan in the think tank community that tends to look at Taiwan only through the lens of US-China relations.

The three components of our organization are the founders and the cofounders, the board members and the advisers. All three groups have their own expertise in their respective fields, and they come from different disciplines, different professions and have different types of experiences.

Half our board consists of people who are under the age of 44. It is actually in our by-laws that we require the board to have at least a certain proportion of the members being a younger group, the reason being that we want to be able to create, within our organization, a way for the older generation to pass on their knowledge and experience to the younger generation, and also for the younger generation to infuse into the organization new thinking and new ideas on how to promote Taiwan to the US.

TT: GTI says that its mission is to “enhance the relationship between Taiwan and other countries, especially the US, and promote better public understanding about Taiwan and its people.” What are the plans the institute has in mind to achieve these goals?

Hu: We have been operating for over two months now. We have held quite a few seminars and we publish a weekly brief, the “Global Taiwan Brief,” that features articles that are multifaceted. We have had seminars that discussed Taiwan policy reviews, cybersecurity and US-Taiwan maritime cooperation.

What we try to do is broaden the base, or issues and topics, that are related to Taiwan in Washington.

We have a visiting fellows program and GTI plans to provide scholarships to students. We have closed-door meetings, and have interactions with delegations from Taiwan. We also hold “Happy Hours” with other think tanks; we invite young scholars and professionals, the academia think tank community, [Capitol] Hill staffers, and people in general interested in policy discussion on Taiwan, or anything that is related to Taiwan. We are adding to what’s already there in DC and providing a platform so people can come to different events that focus on different issues.

TT: Well-established think tanks in the US are quite active and, directly or indirectly, involved in the policy-formulating process. Being new, how is GTI working to shape its influence and avoiding “fizzling out”?

Hu: We do have interactions with the [US] administration and the Hill. GTI’s focus right now is program development. To be able to influence polices, it takes time — and that comes when you establish yourself through the publications that you do, through the seminars that you host.