Envoy accused of sexual assault fails to show up in court

Staff writer, with CNA

A Turkish diplomat accused of sexual assault has been listed as a fugitive and a warrant issued for his arrest that will remain in effect for 12 years and six months, the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said yesterday.

Halil Ibrahim Dokuyucu, a former deputy head of the Turkish Trade Office in Taipei, is accused of sexual assault and obstructing police officers in the discharge of their duties, but failed to respond to a subpoena, the district prosecutors’ office said.

The prosecutors’ office said that if convicted, Dokuyucu faces up to two years in jail.

Dokuyucu allegedly groped a woman at a bar in Taipei’s Daan District (大安) on July 3 and got into a scuffle with police officers who were called to deal with the incident.

During questioning at a police station in Taipei, Dokuyucu claimed diplomatic immunity.

At the time, he was a deputy head of the Turkish Trade Office, which represents the interests of Turkey in Taiwan in the absence of formal diplomatic relations.

The claim to diplomatic immunity was later found to be bogus, thanks to a bilateral agreement between Taiwan and Turkey that neither Taiwanese officials based in Turkey nor Turkish officials in Taiwan enjoy immunity from criminal investigations.

However, prosecutors pursuing a case against Dokuyucu were forced to wait until the Ministry of Foreign Affairs verified the terms of the agreement, which involved asking its office in Ankara to confirm with the Turkish government whether Dokuyucu was protected from charges.

However, before official confirmation was received, the incident was reported in the local media and Dokuyucu returned to Turkey on Aug. 18.

On Aug. 24, the woman involved pressed charges against Dokuyucu, seeking NT$1 million (US$31,325 at the current exchange rate) in damages.

She reportedly did so because she was angry with Dokuyucu for not apologizing and also with the ministry for its handling of the case.

In a statement issued on Oct. 4, the ministry said the Turkish government had notified Taiwan that Dokuyucu had been transferred back to Turkey.

The ministry said it is now unlikely Dokuyucu will return to Taiwan to face the charges.