TRA promoting more stations for films, TV and ads

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) yesterday announced that it has chosen 52 locations along its routes that could be used as settings for television series, commercials, films or wedding photographs.,

The TRA said it has compiled a catalogue of the locations available for photo shoots or filming, adding that permission to use the sites must be obtained in advance.

Several stations boast unique features, it said, such as the Hsinchu Railway Station, which is known for its Gothic architecture; the Zhutian Station (竹田站) in Pingtung County and Houbi Station (後壁) in Tainan have Japanese-style wooden buildings; the New Wuri Station (新烏日) in Taichung has a modern observation deck and Xincheng Station (新城站), about 3km north of Taroko Gorge, has artwork that reflects the Aboriginal culture in Hualien.

Incorporating these settings in films or ads would help record the changes in the architecture styles of different eras, the TRA said.