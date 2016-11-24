Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

POLITICS

Ma back from US trip

Former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) returned home yesterday after concluding a five-day trip to the US. Ma was in the US at the invitation of the Liu Institute for Asia and Asian Studies at the University of Notre Dame, where he spoke on Taiwan’s new role in Asia and the world at the institute’s second Asia leadership forum on Sunday. He also met with Taiwanese students and expatriates. Ma’s US visit followed a trip to Malaysia to attend the World Chinese Economic Summit in Melaka on Wednesday and Thursday last week. That was Ma’s first overseas visit since leaving office on May 20.

CULTURE

Writer Chen Ying-chen dies

Writer Chen Ying-chen (陳映真) died on Tuesday in Beijing after a long-time illness, his wife said. Friends and Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chun (鄭麗君) offered the family their deepest condolences. Chen was born in 1937 in Taiwan. His major works include the novels My Brother Kang-hsiung (我的弟弟康 雄), The Generals (將軍族), The Comedy of Tang Chien (唐倩的喜劇) and Home Coming (歸鄉). In 1985, Chen founded the Among the People (人間) magazine, which heralded the development of “reportage literature” in the nation with its focus on the life of common people. He also engaged in a heated debate with writer and academic Chen Fang-ming (陳芳明) on the differences between Taiwanese and Chinese literature in 2000. While his later works leaned toward “Chinese unification,” they also criticized the impact of “US capitalism” on Taiwan, writer and long-time friend Chi Chi (季季) said. In 2006, Chen Ying-chen moved to Beijing to take up a teaching post at Renmin University. In September that year, he suffered two strokes and had been bedridden ever since.

TRAVEL

Georgian man deported

A man claiming to be the manager of a company from Georgia has been deported to Malaysia after being found with a forged visa while transiting through Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on his way to Canada. National Immigration Agency agents were investigating a human trafficking ring at the airport on Tuesday night when they approached a casually dressed man sitting alone in a waiting area. The agents said he looked like a typical Western tourist, but found that he appeared to know little English and spoke with an unusual accent. After checking his passport, they found that his visa to Canada was forged. The agency decided to deport him to Malaysia, his original departure destination. When questioned by immigration agents, the man said he was a manager at a company in Georgia, but he did not make much and wanted to move to Canada for a better life. He said he spent 2,000 euros (US$2,125) to purchase the Canadian visa from an illegal ring in Turkey, the agency said.

SOCIETY

Mom indicted over baby

A Vietnamese worker who left her baby at a temple was indicted on Tuesday for child abandonment. The Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office said the 27-year-old woman, who was identified only by her family name, Trieu, found she was pregnant when she arrived in Taiwan to work in January. Afraid that her employer would find out and send her home, she ran away in June. She gave birth to a baby girl. Saying she could not afford to take care of her newborn, she abandoned her at a temple on Sept. 13. The baby was found later that night, and police were able to trace the child to the woman a week later after reviewing surveillance footage.