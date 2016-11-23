Relying too much on OTC painkillers raises risk of ulcers

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

People using over-the-counter (OTC) painkillers on a daily basis run the risk of developing stomach ulcers, a Taipei gastroenterologist said.

Kang Pen-chu (康本初), an expert in gastroenterology and hepatology at Shu-Tien Clinic, said a housewife in her 50s who took OTC painkillers almost every day for pain in her lower back was recently diagnosed with stomach ulcers, a not uncommon side effect.

She had sought treatment after experiencing indigestion, hiccups and frequent abdominal distension for more than a week.

The most common symptom of stomach ulcers is upper abdominal pain, but some people suffer symptoms such as the woman reported, he said.

Many ingredients in OTC painkillers can damage the lining of the stomach and increase stomach acid production, so taking painkillers for a long time increases the risk of harming the stomach and intestines, which can lead to gastric bleeding, Kang said.

Although the side effects of painkillers are listed on their packaging, many people neglect to read them, he said.