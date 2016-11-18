Taiwanese, Indian academics look to collaborate on industry via think tank

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese and Indian university academics begab a three-day visit to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi and the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday to discuss establishing a Taiwan-India think tank to discuss government, industry and academic ideas from both sides that would provide research to back government suggestions on industrial cooperation.

The Taiwanese representatives were from the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and the National Tsing Hua University Institute of Technological Management.

The think tank would hold two meetings every year, which would facilitate communication and cooperation between industry, academia and government officials in Taiwan and India.

The first round-table meeting is to be held in Taiwan in the first half of next year, with the goal of laying the groundwork for the think tank, with more serious discussion expected to be held during the second round table meeting in India later next year, the Taiwanese representatives said.

ITRI senior manager Chang Wen-hsien (張文諴) said there would likely be two forums later next year, with one in New Delhi focused on potential collaboration on science and industry policies, and the second in India’s Kerala Province, focusing on industrial cooperation and experience in the development of small to mid-sized corporations.

IIT associate professor Jayan Jose Thomas, who is also a Kerala Province Economic Committee member, said that the province hoped for more interaction with Taiwan because the region could benefit from Taiwan’s experience in small to mid-sized corporations and industrial start-ups.

The Taiwanese representatives were to visit Mumbai University yesterday to invite more representatives to join the think tank.