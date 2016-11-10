FDA announces app to provide details of drugs via barcodes

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday announced the release of an app that allows people to download information about over-the-counter drugs by scanning the barcode on packaging.

Division of Controlled Drugs official Chen Ko-hsin (陳可欣) told a news conference in Taipei that the agency developed the app to make it more convenient for people to choose drugs, as they can read more detailed information about the drugs by using a mobile device to scan the barcode instead of relying on material printed on the packaging.

The app also uses GPS to help people locate pharmacies in their proximity to consult pharmacists about drugs, Chen said.

The app, which has a Chinese name meaning “drug scanner” (藥掃描), has six main features, with food and drug-related news updates, drug information, a drug license inquiry system and a frequently asked questions section alongside the barcode scanner and GPS features, Chen said.

Chen said people can share drug-safety information through the app, as well as confirming rumors about drugs.

Chen said that an example of the information in the frequently asked questions section is a report on the idea that steroids can harm the stomach, liver and kidneys.

The app reports that the idea is accurate and such substances should be avoided, Chen said.