Cross-strait situation ‘lax outside, tense inside’: NSB

Staff writer, with CNA

National Security Bureau (NSB) Director-General Peng Sheng-chu (彭勝竹) on Monday described the cross-strait situation over the past five months as “lax outside, but tense inside,” adding that he expects official exchanges to become even more limited.

Peng, a former air force commander, said that in many ways, China has seemed to maintain its attitude toward Taiwan from before May 20, when President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) assumed office, but it has suppressed Taiwan on various occasions.

He also said China is still watching the words and deeds of Tsai and has yet to set a tone in dealing with the Tsai administration.

At organizations in which Taiwan is a member, China would continue to let Taiwan participate, but it would rigorously demand that Taiwan follow regulations, Peng said.

At organizations in which Taiwan is yet to become a member, its entry would depend on China’s assessment and Beijing would only consider it if the nation’s participation benefits both sides, he said.

Asked whether China would initiate a diplomatic war, Peng said such a possibility exists, but added that while pressure would continue to mount, it should not reach a breaking point.

Taiwan was unable to take part in this year’s International Civil Aviation Organization Assembly as well as an Interpol meeting mainly due to China’s objections.

Beijing has cooled ties with Taipei because the Tsai administration refuses to recognize the so-called “1992 consensus.”

The “1992 consensus,” a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) in 2006 admitted making up in 2000, refers to a tacit understanding between the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Chinese government that both sides of the Strait acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.

The DPP has said that no “consensus” ever existed — although Tsai said in her inauguration speech that the two sides “arrived at various joint acknowledgements and understandings” in a “spirit of mutual understanding and a political attitude of seeking common ground while setting aside differences.”

It says the “consensus” brands Taiwan as a part of China, which a majority of Taiwanese do not agree with.

Beijing sees the “consensus” as the political foundation for dialogue between Taiwan and China and has frozen dialogue with Taipei and put increasing pressure on it in the international community.