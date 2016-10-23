Crowdfunding may revive Taiwan’s gaming industry

By Wu Po-wei and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Three independent game developers who raised more than NT$1 million (US$31,615) each using crowdfunding could revive the local gaming industry, as gaming studios and developers look at the money-raising method in a new light, local observers said.

Crowdfunded games have been immensely popular overseas. Roberts Space Industries’ Star Citizen first started crowdfunding in 2012 and has raised US$129 million, crowdfunding consulting agency Backer-Founder chief executive officer Lin Ta-han (林大涵) said.

Crowdfunding for gaming works by developers releasing a concept for a game and people interesting in playing the game fund its ongoing development. This concept lowers the difficulty of acquiring initial funding and promotes the game while raising funds, Lin said.

The success of The Chronicles of Eastern Zhou Affections, (Chronicles, 東周列萌志) and Nekojishi (家有大貓) by 3chiStudio, and My Hopeful and Wacky Faith (Wacky Faith, 我滿懷希望的有病信仰) by Sick-Game studios, in raising more than NT$1 million in funding has proved to other developers and studios that crowdfunding in Taiwan is successful, Lin said.

All three game developers set modest campaign goals.

Nekojishi hoped to raise NT$5,000 initially, Lin said, adding that the developers were active in promoting their projects on social media.

Nekojishi and Chronicles built a following using pre-release demonstrations, while Wacky Faith became popular for its eccentricity under its previously released mobile app, My Youthful and Wacky Tests (我滿懷青春的有病測驗).

“These three games have set the standard for crowdfunding in Taiwan, demonstrating well-planned, successful marketing and effective integration of local culture and subculture,” Lin said, adding that these factors have contributed to the relatively high funds raised.

Lin said that while crowdfunding platforms are only starting in Taiwan, the concept has a bright future.

On average, Taiwanese game developers raise between NT$100,000 and NT$200,000 using crowdfunding, and games that raise more than NT$300,000 show great potential, Backer-Founder consultant Shen Wei-yu (沈威宇) said.

The Rainy Port (雨港基隆), released by Erotes Studio in 2014, was developed with NT$980,000 from crowdfunding, while the initial campaign target was NT$255,000, Shen said.

Inafune launched a crowdfunding campaign to develop Mighty No. 9 (麥提九號), a game released in June.

Lin said that crowdfunding could give Taiwan’s gaming industry a second chance.