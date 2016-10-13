Legislature takes aim at drunk driving

By Jason Pan / Staff Reporter

The prevalence of drunk driving offenses came under the spotlight at the legislature yesterday, with Minister of Justice Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) saying that most of such crimes are committed by repeat offenders, with the issue of such concern that the nation’s prisons are becoming overcrowded.

At a meeting of the legislature’s Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee, Chiu presented a report on the matter and recommended adjustments to correctional facilities.

At the meeting, the other main topic addressed was the abolition of capital punishment.

While discussing the issue with legislators, Chiu said: “The majority of drunk driving convictions are of repeat offenders; the situation is similar with illegal drug users. Their number is so high, prisons have become overcrowded. It is because the current punitive measures have had little deterrent effect on drunk driving offenders.”

Chiu said the ministry has proposed new measures, such as mandating community service at hospital emergency wards, in the hopes of deterring offenses.

“Of all the convictions for drunk driving, about 70 percent were for motorcycle riders. This suggests most people in violation of drunk driving regulations are from the lower classes of society,” Chiu said.

Chiu recommended undertaking a comprehensive analysis of the problem from the perspectives of family, society, the working environment, and daily life.

“Drinking and driving is a social issue, it is not simply a criminal offense,” he said.

Some members of the public took umbrage with Chiu’s statement that most drunk drivers are working class, saying that the minister’s comments were discriminatory and patronizing.

It prompted netizens to post media reports of entertainment celebrities, public officials, legislators, and other prominent personalities who were convicted of drunk driving, including TV variety show host Jacky Wu (吳宗憲), entertainer Sung Shao-ching (宋少卿), actor Daniel Hung (洪其德), singer Shino Lin (林曉培), and political commentator Liu Chun-yao (劉駿耀), among others.

Other netizens said that Chiu and other officials in the judiciary were ignoring the fact that it is easier for police to flag down motorcyclists for a spot check.

Regarding the issue of capital punishment, Chiu said: “If we are to move along this path, then we must have supplementary programs and put new measures into place. This cannot be achieved in one or two years. I think the nation still has a long way to go.”

There is a global trend toward the abolishment of the death penalty, and the issue is being discussed in many countries he said, adding that Taiwan cannot avoid facing the issue, but since it involves aspects of jurisprudence, ethical and also social issues, the Ministry of Justice has to handle it carefully.