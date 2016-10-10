INTERVIEW: Rehired music teacher still wants an apology

Liberty Times (LT): Your struggle has spanned eight years and the administrations of two Taipei mayors. What difficulties have you encountered?

Hsiao Hsiao-ling (蕭曉玲): In the month immediately after I sued former mayor Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌), I was accused of being an “unfit teacher.” I was questioned by officials every day and the education inspector came over on the pretext of inspecting the school, but with the intent of targeting me. I was terminated in January 2008, three months after the incident [filing the lawsuit].

I remember that in a news conference held by the Unfit Teachers Review Board, a reporter asked then-deputy Taipei commissioner of education Lin Teng-chiao (林騰蛟) [now deputy minister of education]: “When did Hsiao Hsiao-ling become an unfit teacher?” Lin answered three times: “On November 12, 2007.” That was the day the Humanistic Education Foundation and I held a news conference announcing our intention to sue Hau to contest his “one guideline, single textbook” policy.

When Grand Justice Lee Chen-shan (李震山) filed to demand a constitutional interpretation, he said that immediately after I initiated a lawsuit against Hau, my performance grading tanked from A to “conduct unbecoming,” which proves my termination was not because of how I teach, but because of my legal action against Hau.

I was investigated for a year, and I had to attend daily meeting after meeting, as well as daily official orders demanding that I explain myself. It was exhausting. After the school blindsided me with the termination, I appealed the decision.

That was also grueling; the Taipei Department of Education and the Ministry of Education put me at a disadvantage. I lost the ruling with the city, and the case was referred to the ministry. Sad to say, [my appeal to the ministry] was just in time for the man who sacked me, then-Taipei commissioner of education Wu Ching-ji (吳清基), to become minister of education.

My case was reviewed by the ministry in July 2009, and the ministry dismissed it in November [2009] after holding just one meeting without further discussion. I lost again.

After losing my appeal, I was left with no choice but to file an administrative lawsuit, and during that process the school refused to give me any of the relevant documents; they were blatantly out there to get me, and only when the administrative lawsuit began was the so-called evidence handed to me, because it is illegal to withhold information from a litigant in a court.

LT: Why did you sue Hau? Why have you persisted with suing him to this day?

Hsiao: Teaching is not a service industry. I am a teacher; it means that I am autonomous within my professional competence. I should not be asked to use one exclusive set of textbooks. In addition, Hau was lying to Taipei and New Taipei City parents. He said all questions in the [national] examination would be based on [Taipei’s] textbooks. This was not true.

According to professor Lin Shih-hua (林世華), who was the director of the Research Center for Psychological and Educational Testing Research at National Taiwan Normal University, the Primary and Junior High School Act (國民教育法) says that no single textbook should be the sole basis of exams.

I held on for as long as I did because I do not believe the course of justice could be subverted. I am stubborn, and I especially believe that I should insist on doing what is right.