KMT Chairwoman Hung would ‘sell her house’ to pay KMT workers’ salaries

By Huang Chien-hao and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) at an expenditures meeting yesterday said she would sell her home to pay KMT party workers’ salaries.

The Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee on Friday held its first hearing on the limitations placed on the KMT accessing its funds according to the Act Governing the Handling of Ill-gotten Properties by Political Parties and Their Affiliate Organizations (政黨及其附隨組織不當取得財產處理條例).

The party said it has insufficient funds to pay its entry-level staff’s salaries for last month. The committee reported that Hung indicated she might sell her property to pay the workers’ salaries.

Hung said the committee is acting on first impressions and passes judgement without an investigation, like a court of law.

“I will not hesitate to even sell my house,” Hung said.

“It is my party and I will save it myself,” Hung said, adding that she would find ways to raise funds and might even introduce special party fees.

Hung said that annual party fees are NT$200, which she is hoping to increase to NT$2,000, adding that she would be happy if party members paid more as a donation.

When asked if last month’s and this month’s salaries would be paid without issue, Hung said the party would spare no effort, adding that there is no benefit to being apprehensive right now.

“Solving the plight facing the workers’ livelihoods is of the greatest importance,” Hung said.

Former vice president Wu Den-yih (吳敦義), in response to Hung’s house-selling proposal, said he found the gesture “very moving.”

When asked if he would follow suit, Wu, a potential candidate for next year’s KMT chairperson elections, said: “No. This party needs to operate efficiently. Why should everyone follow suit [and sell their homes]? Do you think that selling a house can save the party?”